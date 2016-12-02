Hattiesburg mayor declares Dec. 4 as Jesse Leroy Brown Day

Mark your calendars. Dec. 4 is now Jesse Leroy Brown Day in the city of Hattiesburg.

Mayor Johnny DuPree made that declaration at a ceremony Friday morning.

Brown is from Hattiesburg and was the first African-American aviator in the United States Navy.

He died in 1950 when his plane was hit by enemy fire and crashed during the Korean War.

"You don't want to ever forget qthose who serve. It's the greatest honor in the world for us to honor them who go over and give their life,” DuPree said.

Another event will be held at the Museum on Dec. 20 with Brown's family to celebrate his life and legacy.

