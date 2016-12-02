HFD members demoted for alleged package theft

Hattiesburg Fire Chief Paul Presley demoted five members of the Hattiesburg Fire Department who are accused of stealing packages from a burning UPS truck in September.

According to the Associated Press, two officers were demoted from captain to lieutenant and another from lieutenant to engineer. The other two members of the department were also demoted, reprimanded and will work one shift without pay. Names of those involved are not being released.

All five received a year-long probation. If they violate terms of that probation, they will be terminated.

