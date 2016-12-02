Forecast: Rainy weekend expected.

Good Friday morning Pine Belt!

It is going to be another very nice day in the area with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance for light rain late with lows in the 40s.

Cloudy on Saturday with some rain possible with highs in the 50s.

Much better shower and possible thunderstorm chances arrive for Sunday and Monday.

By Thursday, a very strong cold front will arrive with highs in the lower 50s. This is quite likely the coldest air so far this season. Stay tuned!

