Community meeting held in Lamar Co. to address suicide preventio - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Community meeting held in Lamar Co. to address suicide prevention

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A special community meeting was held in Lamar County Thursday to address suicide awareness and prevention.

Several speakers and an expert panel shared personal stories and answered questions from parents and community members.

During the meeting, Andy Taggart shared the emotional story of his son’s suicide and how it impacted his life.

Superintendent Tess Smith said Lamar County has had nine confirmed suicide cases over the last three years, and that number is troubling to officials.

Smith and other school officials formed a Suicide Prevention Committee to address this issue during the spring.  

Smith said they are working hard to educate their faculty and staff on warnings signs to look for in students in hopes of preventing other cases.

“A lot of people don't want to talk about suicide and it’s time in Lamar County that we talk about suicide, because I don't want another one,” Smith explained.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, they average about one suicide call or attempt every two days in Lamar County.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-30 23:01:20 GMT
    Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly