Perry County man leads police on chase, injures two deputies

A Perry County man has been charged after he led authorities on a chase, injuring two deputies in the process.

Matthew Bailey was arrested Wednesday night after a checkpoint stop at the intersection of Camp 8 road and Dykes Chapel Road.

A deputy walked up to Bailey's car to check for a license when he sped off.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the deputy was dragged by Bailey's truck. Bailey then struck a second deputy, injuring his knee.

The second deputy got up, pursued him, and was able to get him to stop. Bailey then sped off again, continuing to drag the first deputy with his truck.

They were able to take Bailey into custody on Otho Sellers Road.

Bailey is charged with one count felony eluding, and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Both of the deputies were injured and transported to a local hospital. According to Nobles, both were released from the hospital Thursday morning.

