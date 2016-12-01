Love at First Sight Adoption Center takes puppies to visit Petal care center’s residents

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but not everyone gets to spend the holidays at home embracing loved ones. The “Love at First Sight Adoption Center” packed up puppies and put them right into the arms of residents at the Bedford Care Center in Petal.

“Oh my gosh, you know every month, they keep an eye on that calendar at the front,” said Lorraine Stevens, Adoption Manager at Animal Medical Center.

It's the time when puppies bring pleasure to those at the Bedford Care Center.

“They see puppies, and a lot of times, they're just waiting at the door for me,” Stevens said. “It's hard to take them away. Some of them have them tucked away in their sweaters.”



Others have them tucked in their arms or nestled on their laps. The residents reminisce on their times with their own pets or just bask in the love and licks they enjoy during the visit.



“It's very rewarding…very rewarding,” Stevens said.

“When they're like this, I could sit here all day,” said Doris Anderson, a resident at the Bedford Care Center.



It’s an opportunity for affection during the holidays. Stevens says she looks forward to bringing the puppies to the center to see faces of wisdom light up.



“It also gives them something to look forward to,” Stevens said. “It's all about the people and the pups. It's a win-win for everybody.”

“We love puppy time,” Anderson said.