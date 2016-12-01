Forecast: A sunny and cool day is expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning Pine Belt!

It is going to be a very nice day in the area with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.

Frost is likely tonight in most areas as we will have clear skies and temps in the mid 30s.

Friday looks mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain returns on Saturday late in the day with highs in the 50s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday.

The coldest air of the season is expected to arrive late next week! Stay tuned!

