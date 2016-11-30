Family of mother killed in Ellisville accident share memories

Ethel Cooley said losing her granddaughter, Anissia is one of the hardest obstacles she has ever faced in life.

“She was a very sweet and intelligent person, a hard worker, a loving mother to a three-year-old,” Ethel said.

Anissia Cooley, 23, died after a head-on-collision Saturday night on Interstate 59 in Ellisville.

Her grandmother said coping with the loss is hard, but she also has to be strong for Anissia’s young daughter.

“It’s going to be a hardship, and I ask everyone to pray for me to get through this,” Ethel added.

Tunisian’s best friend Chelse Miller said they shared a special bond.

“I don’t have a sister, and she took the space of being a sister,” Miller said.

Miller said she’ll always cherish the memories, but it’s the simple things that she’ll miss most.

“Her being loud, goofy, crazy, us dancing even though neither one us could dance,” Miller said.

As the family prepares to say goodbye, they are facing a financial hardship with expenses for Anissia’s funeral arrangements.

“We’re soliciting the public to come help us out,” Ethel said.

“Anyone who has a heart, if you can donate anything, it would be greatly appreciated,” Miller explained.

If anyone would like to help the family, you can contact Ethel Cooley at 601-319-8564.

The funeral will be held Monday, December 5, 2016 at Sweet Hope Baptist Church at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.