Family of mother killed in Ellisville accident share memories - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Family of mother killed in Ellisville accident share memories

Anissa died in a car crash earlier this week. Photo Source: WDAM Anissa died in a car crash earlier this week. Photo Source: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Ethel Cooley said losing her granddaughter, Anissia is one of the hardest obstacles she has ever faced in life.

“She was a very sweet and intelligent person, a hard worker, a loving mother to a three-year-old,” Ethel said.

Anissia Cooley, 23, died after a head-on-collision Saturday night on Interstate 59 in Ellisville. 

Her grandmother said coping with the loss is hard, but she also has to be strong for Anissia’s young daughter.

“It’s going to be a hardship, and I ask everyone to pray for me to get through this,” Ethel added.

Tunisian’s best friend Chelse Miller said they shared a special bond.

“I don’t have a sister, and she took the space of being a sister,” Miller said.

Miller said she’ll always cherish the memories, but it’s the simple things that she’ll miss most.

“Her being loud, goofy, crazy, us dancing even though neither one us could dance,” Miller said.

As the family prepares to say goodbye, they are facing a financial hardship with expenses for Anissia’s funeral arrangements.

“We’re soliciting the public to come help us out,” Ethel said.

“Anyone who has a heart, if you can donate anything, it would be greatly appreciated,” Miller explained.

If anyone would like to help the family, you can contact Ethel Cooley at 601-319-8564.

The funeral will be held Monday, December 5, 2016 at Sweet Hope Baptist Church at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-30 23:01:20 GMT
    Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly