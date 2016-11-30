Thomley's Christmas Tree Farm tradition for Pine Belt families

Thomley's Christmas Tree Farm and Gift Shop marks its 50th anniversary in January, and the tradition that started in 1967 for the Thomley family has become a Christmas tradition for families throughout the Pine Belt.

Randy Thomley, now the owner of the farm, said he grew up growing Christmas trees.

"I was 8 years old at the time, so I've been planting a lot of trees over time," Thomley said. "It has been a family tradition for me, and I watched, well, I was 8, so I've watched three generations grow up right here on the farm that come out every year."

The Pitts are one family that chooses a tree from the farm each year. Karelia Pitts said she and her husband, Chris, started being their now 6-year-old daughter Kensley to the farm about three years ago.

"We love the Thomley Christmas Tree Farm," Karelia said. "We try and come out early to tag our perfect tree, and then we're dying everyday to come back and cut it down. We look forward to every year. It's like OK Thanksgiving's done, so now we can can come and get our Christmas tree."

Thomley said, "I hear people today even saying their child is 2 years old and they want to start a tradition, so that means we (have to) keep going I guess to keep their tradition going."

"It's because we love it so much," Kensley said. "I got me a baby tree to decorate."

Thomley said, "Lots of parents that were out here when my mother was doing the hayrides for school groups said 'I wanted to bring my kids out here because I was out here when I was 5 and 6 years old.' That's pretty wild."

The farm is open until December 22.

