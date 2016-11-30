Forecast: Much needed rain this morning followed by colder weather.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt.

A cold front is currently inching it's way through the Pine Belt.

Although we are expecting a line of showers and possible thunderstorms to move through the area during the next few hours the chance for severe weather is quite low but not out of the question.

We will continue to watch the situation closely but the good news is we will receive some rain from it.

The front will clear the area by late morning and that will be followed by clearing skies and cooler temperatures.

Lows tonight and Thursday night will be in the 30s and highs in the 60s and skies will be sunny for Thursday and Friday.

Much colder arrives by late next week! Stay tuned!

