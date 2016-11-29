Facebook Fan Of The Day contest rules

FACEBOOK FAN OF THE DAY PROMOTION RULES
- Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Chesterfield’s, 4646 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 (“Sponsor”) and WDAM, LLC, 2362 Highway 11, Moselle, MS 39459. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. This promotion begins and ends at the following dates and times:
Begins: December 1, 2016 @ 5 AM
Ends: September 1, 2017 @ 11:59 PM
- Eligibility. This promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents in the state of Mississippi who are at least 21 years old.
- How to Enter. Between the dates above, you can enter this promotion by liking the WDAM-TV Facebook page. Entries must be received by 12 midnight in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor, and Sponsor reserves the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Text and messaging rates may apply.
No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind. Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful files.
- Prize(s). The prize in this promotion is a $20 gift card to be collected from winner at Angelle’s (Sponsor). No prize may be exchanged by the winner(s), and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prize. Picture identification may be required to claim the prize.
- How the Prizes are Awarded. Winner(s) will be chosen at random on each day Sunday – Thursday at 5 PM, and winners will be announced for each day Monday – Friday.
The winner(s) will be notified on the 6:00 AM news broadcast/Facebook message. The winner(s) must take possession of his or her prize within 30 days of announcement or the prize will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all taxes and fees. Any questions regarding the phone number or e-mail address of any entrant shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.
- Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor, Facebook and WDAM, LLC, its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
- Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Sponsor are final and binding. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any person who acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned.