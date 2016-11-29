Forecast: More severe weather possible tonight.

Good morning, Pine Belt.

Another round of severe weather is possible this evening into the overnight hours of early Wednesday.

Tornadoes, heavy rain, large hail and strong winds will be the main threats.

At this time, it looks like the greatest threat for severe weather will be between 6 PM to around 6 AM Wednesday morning.

Make sure you have your severe weather plans in action and please keep your weather radios on.

The weather improves greatly by later in Wednesday morning and sunny skies return for Thursday.

Also cooler temperatures will follow the system with lows in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday nights.

