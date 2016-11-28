Pine Belt official offers tips to avoid delivery thieves

Officials are urging residents to be on the lookout for delivery thieves during the holiday season.

Lt. Jon Traxler with the Hattiesburg Police Department said package thefts increase during this time of year.

“You see a bigger volume of deliveries right now because of Christmas,” Traxler said.

Traxler said there are ways to protect your gifts. He said it is important to have a secure location at your home.

“Have a spot where whoever is making the delivery can put it inside there and secure it if it’s going to be outside your residence,” Traxler said.

He said you can track your packages right at your fingertips with your mobile devices.

“You can get tracking, shipping on your phone on your apps, emails as well, where you get a notification,” Traxler said.

Traxler said it helps to have your packages sent to another location like a neighbor’s house or even your job when you’re not in town.

“If you’re going to be gone out of town for a day or two, and you know a package is scheduled to come in, have somebody check periodically,” Traxler said.

Traxler said security cameras are also helpful in nabbing thieves.

“Make sure and let the delivery person know where your security cameras are, so they can place it in that location for you," he said.

