Laurel woman behind bars after stabbing ex-boyfriend's girlfriend

A Laurel woman is behind bars after she got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend.

According to Ellisville police, Sheritta Horne, 22, got into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend in the parking lot of Main Street Villa Apartments Saturday night.

Police said Horne stabbed the woman in the leg. The victim also had other wounds because of the altercation.

Horne is charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000.

