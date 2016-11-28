Jones County mother dies in weekend head-on collision

A Jones County mother is dead after a head-on collision Saturday night.

According to officer Scott Wertz with the Ellisville Police Department, the crash happened Saturday night along Interstate 59 in Ellisville.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said Anissia Cooley lost control and veered in the median, hitting the barrier wires.

It caused her vehicle to spin into the left lane on I-59 where another vehicle could not see her. A passing car hit her head-on.

She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Wertz.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.