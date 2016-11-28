Severe weather and heavy rain possible tonight.

Good morning , Pine Belt.

The weather is certainly about to change in our area.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon but the greater chance comes during the evening hours with some severe weather possible. This includes strong winds, isolated tornadoes and hail and very heavy rain.

This pattern may repeat it's self again Tuesday night so beginning today and into early Wednesday make sure your weather radios are working properly and we will issue watches are warning as needed.

