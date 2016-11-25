Officials offer tips to avoid holiday scams - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Officials offer tips to avoid holiday scams

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

This holiday season officials are warning people to be on the lookout for scams.

John O’Hara with the Better Business Bureau said before you buy anything, do your research.

“It’s good to save money and there’s a lot of good deals out there, but make sure you’re doing it with legitimate companies,” O’Hara explained.

He said online scams are huge this time of year.

“Make sure that’s it’s a real website and not a fake website for someone to just steal your money,” O’Hara added.

When donating to charities, O’Hara said be on the lookout for fake ones because con-artists will try to collect donations.

“If you want to give to a charity, the best thing the Better Business Bureau can suggest is that you find a charity that you like and then also look them up,” O’Hara explained.

When purchasing gift cards, O’Hara said it’s best to grab one from the middle of the rack, because thieves may have already used some of them.

“They grab some of the gift cards off the rack, they scratch off the I.D., they take a picture with their phone, and they also have the code number, they then put the card right back on the rack,” O’Hara added.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-30 23:01:20 GMT
    Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly