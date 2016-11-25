Suspect killed in officer involved shooting identified

The suspect killed in Friday afternoon's officer involved shooting has been identified.

The suspect has been identified as Jerome Harmon, 23 of Hattiesburg, according to the Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

"The body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death," said Benedict.

According to Benedict, the time of death was recorded at Forrest General Hospital at 9:05 p.m.

Around 1 p.m. Hattiesburg officers were involved in a pursuit with a possible burglary and credit card fraud suspect according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. The pursuit ended on Tatum Road at the end of Att Avenue, according to Traxler.

"Officers attempted a traffic stop at which time the suspect fled from officers where he stopped," said Traxler. "The suspect fired shots at the officer who returned fire, striking the suspect."

The suspect was transported from the scene by AAA Ambulance to Forrest General Hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations Crime Scene Unit is on the way to handle the scene along with members of the Forrest-Perry County District Attorney's office. MBI responding to officer involved shootings is routine.

The officer was not injured in the shooting, and the officers name is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story, more information will be released once it becomes available.

