Forecast: Sunny and cool weekend expected.

Happy Friday, Pine Belt!

Today is going to be very nice with sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunny and cool on Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Clear and cold Saturday night with lows in the lower 30s.

Sunny and nice on Sunday with highs around 70.

Next week, we'll start to see increasing cloud and better chances for rain. By Tuesday it looks like we may have to contend with some severe weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances looking like around 50 percent.

