Officials warn holidays are prime time for burglaries

While the holidays can bring out the best in many people, it also brings out the worst in others.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said it is prime time for home burglaries.

He said there are things to keep in mind this holiday season to protect your home when you are gone.

Ashley recommends telling your neighbors when you leave town.

“Tell your neighbors, hey I’m going to be gone and when you plan to return home. If there is something suspicious, please call us. Dial 911,” Ashley said.

He said always deadbolt your doors, secure windows and watch what you put on social media because thieves could be lurking.

“Please do not get on the internet and tell people you’re on a trip because this is one thing that tells people you’re gone,” Ashley added.

If possible, Ashley said you can outsmart thieves by using a light timer to make it look like you are home.

He adds if all else fails, let authorities know you are leaving.

“A lot of times that’s what we do, we’re checking churches, buildings, stores, all hours of the night,” Ashley said.

