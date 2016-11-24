Merit Health Wesley earns A grade for patient safety

Merit Health Wesley received an A grade for patient safety in recently released Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, making it the highest ranking hospital in the Hattiesburg area.

“Patient safety remains our top priority,” said Mike Neuendorf, Merit Health Wesley chief executive officer. “We work hard to continue to create an environment in which patients can receive safe, quality care. It’s rewarding to know that these efforts are not only recognized by our patients, but also by patient-safety experts.”

Merit Health Wesley was one of 844 hospitals in the country to receive an A rating.

“Protecting patients from harm is the most important charge for any hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We recognize and appreciate ‘A’ hospitals’ vigilance and continued dedication to keeping their patients safe.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns hospitals grades twice a year using 30 measures of hospital data to determine rankings, and Merit Health Wesley received an A both times it was evaluated in 2016.

