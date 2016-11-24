Popeyes coming to Highway 49 and Campbell Loop

A new Popeyes is opening along Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

"I'm so happy to see some development in that part of Hattiesburg," said Mary Dryden, Ward 4 council member.

The Hattiesburg City Council approved plans for the new fast food restaurant at its meeting Tuesday. The restaurant will replace a currently vacant convenience store and former gas station across from the Hattiesburg Convention Center in Ward 1.

"Popeyes, we need it," said Kim Bradley, Ward 1 city council member.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.