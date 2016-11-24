Forecast: Very nice weather expected for today.

Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!

Mostly sunny today with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Mostly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the 40s.

Friday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

The weekend looks nice with sunny skies and highs around 70 and lows in the mid Saturday night and in the 40s Sunday night.

A good chance for showers and thunderstorms is expected on Tuesday. Some of the storms may be severe. We will watch the situation closely.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather