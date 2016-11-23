Authorities gear up for Blackout Wednesday

Thanksgiving Eve is a busy time for law enforcement because of many people will be drinking and driving.

It is known to many people as Blackout Wednesday, so Sheriff Jody Ashley and his team are beefing up patrol.

“We are going to be out, I’ve checked with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, they’re going to be checking too,” Ashley said.

One thing they are going to be checking for is drunk drivers.

“We want people to enjoy and have a good time. If you’re driving, don’t drive impaired,” Ashley said.

Ashley said even if you have only had one drink, it is still not safe to chance it.

“Call a friend, Get somebody because once you’re impaired, your judgment of distance and stopping of visibility, it’s over," Ashley said.

