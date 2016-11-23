Forecast: Will we get some rain today?

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Clouds will increase today with highs in the mid 70s but it looks like rain chances will not be that great as a system pushes through this afternoon.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thanksgiving looks great with mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Rain chances will increase on Monday and Tuesday. Some thunderstorms are possible and one or two could be strong to severe. Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather