Hattiesburg City Council considering sidewalk construction

The Hattiesburg City Council is considering three construction contracts to build and improve sidewalks.

"Sidewalks are absolutely a necessity for today," said Carter Carroll, Hattiesburg City Council president. "Everyone likes to walk and to jog and do it in a safe fashion. It really makes a more livable city when you have nice sidewalks."

Three separate projects from Edwards Street to Hall Avenue, along Tuscan Avenue and near Hawkins Elementary as a Safe Routes to School Project would cost nearly $743,000.

"The children need to have a good walkway and a safe pathway to and from the school." Carroll said. "It started with safe pathways to school, and now it has grown. We're trying to add sidewalks to all areas of the city to make it safer for walkers and for people riding bikes, and it really is making it a more livable city. These are projects that we really want to get behind.''

The council is set to vote on those projects and several rezoning projects, like expanding Forrest General Hospital's cancer center and adding an addition to Pine Grove's treatment campus, at its meeting Tuesday.

