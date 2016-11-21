Tropical Storm Otto forms in Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Otto at 1 p.m. Monday. This is the 16th named storm of the 2016 season.

Otto is nearly stationary in the southern Caribbean about 130 miles north of Panama City, Panama and 305 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua. Winds are currently at 50mph.

The latest visible satellite imagery shows that the inner core of Otto continues to strengthen and become better defined. Otto could become a hurricane in 48 hours, or sooner. The current forecast from the NHC is for the storm to reach Hurricane status before making landfall along the coast of Nicaragua Thursday and into Friday.

Right now, this is a pretty compact storm with Tropical Storm forecast winds only extending 35 miles out from the center.

This poses no threat to south Mississippi nor any of the Gulf Coast states.

