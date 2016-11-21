Veteran's Outreach strives to expand, offer comfort to Mississippi's veterans

A man who has lived through America’s wars said the elderly veterans who fought for our country are among the most forgotten. Now, the Veteran’s Outreach Foundation is doing all it can to expand to all veteran’s homes in Mississippi to serve America’s heroes.

"I grew up during World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War," said Brother Jake Sanford, Chairman of the Board of Director. "I’ve seen this country at its greatest, and I’ve seen it at its low points."



Some of the veterans housed in veterans homes around Mississippi have seen the times, too. After the dust has settled and many of their loved-ones have passed on, the men of valor are in need.

"Last year, we started in Collins, and we want to expand to the other two homes in the state," Sanford said. The Veteran's Outreach currently offer services in Kosciusko as well.

The veterans get some of the items they need with funding, but there is a lot of room for those personal touches that funding doesn’t cover.

"The state and the federal government take care of the medical part, but there’s a social part they need," Sanford said.

The Veteran’s Outreach Program runs solely with the help of volunteers making efforts to provide spiritual guidance and counseling. Additions like therapy bath tubs, special beds, clothing, and blanket warmers bring comfort to our heroes in the homes.

"We like to buy durable goods...not only ones that affect the veterans today, but the ones that affect the veterans of tomorrow," Sanford said. "Also, we take them out. The ones who can’t go out, we take them to eat steak every now and then."

As Sanford personally greeted every veteran with a warm handshake, it was clear that he valued the comfort of Mississippi’s veterans. He's grateful that many in the community share that same passion.

"People in this area have been very generous. They have really helped us do the things that we do," Sanford said.

The Veteran's Outreach has provided those personal pieces that bring forth fulfillment, but the need to serve those who served our country is always there.

Sanford said the veterans appreciate it, "when we do things for them, and they know that it is 100% volunteer...that it’s done from a heart of love and of appreciation for what they’ve done and who they are."

