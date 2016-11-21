Forecast: A sunny and cool day to get your week started.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt.

After a cold start expect a sunny and cool day with highs in the 60s.

Another light freeze or frost is likely on Tuesday morning as we expect temps to fall to the lower 30s in most locations tonight.

The 70s will return Tuesday afternoon into Friday with a slight chance for showers and possible thunderstorm on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

