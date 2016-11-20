Protect your pets in cold weather

With temperatures below freezing, it’s important not to forget about your furry friends.

Workers with the Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg said it’s always best to bring animals inside during extremely cold weather.

For outside pets, it’s important to have proper bedding or something for them to lie under.

Make sure your pets have fresh food and water, and be sure to check under your car wheels before you leave for work, because the animals may seek shelter there, shelter workers said.

