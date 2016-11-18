Forecast: Much colder air arrives late tonight.

Happy Friday, Pine Belt!

A very nice day is expected with highs around 80.

A strong cold front will push through the Pine Belt late tonight or early Saturday morning. This front will bring a slight chance for a shower with it but temperatures behind the front will be the big story.

It will be very breezy on Saturday with highs only in the lower 60s. DONT BURN ANYTHING OUTSIDE!

We will likely see frost on Sunday and Monday mornings as lows fall into the lower 30s.

