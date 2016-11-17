Most popular TV shows in every state

From cable television to HBO and original Netflix series, a variety of shows have become increasingly popular in different states in 2015.

On the East Coast, the majority is a fan of “The Blacklist,” “Quantico” and “The Sopranos.” The Deep South prefers “Power” and “Friday Night Lights.” And in California, people are crazy about “Silicon Valley.” A coincidence? Maybe.

CableTV.com researched to see what shows are uniquely favorable in each state. According to Mental Floss, they observed the top 200 shows in 2015 on IMDb.com and then cross-checked that with Google Trends.

So, before you hit the couch or find a new show for your Netflix binge, check out our slideshow!

