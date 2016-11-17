Forrest Co. Board of Supervisors explain election debacle

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors held their first meeting since last week's election debacle.

Several voting precinct memory cards were lost during elections. But officials said the Sigler Center, Rowan and Train Depot precincts cards were found shortly after being reported missing, and it did not affect the outcome of the election.

Election commissioners said the cards were not brought to the courthouse and were left in machines.

“They actually said it went smoother than otherwise, and that it didn't have any effect on the vote or anything like that,” Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan said. “It was just the fact that the codes were not correct for the poll managers to be able to count the votes at the precinct prior to bringing machines into the courthouse.”



Hogan said they did everything they could to make sure nothing happened during crunch time and even brought in a consultant from the company to be onsite all night.

“That company probably bears most of the blame,” Hogan said. “But the election commissioners, the circuit clerk, the Board of Supervisors, we could all probably share in a little bit of the blame, but it really wasn't a significant problem.”



Hogan also said that the board paid over $50,000 to train 341 individuals to work the polls in preparation of the presidential election.

