Forecast: Much cooler weather arrives this weekend.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

Sunny and nice today with highs around 80.

A little patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows around 50.

A strong cold front will move through the Pine Belt late Friday night into early Saturday and it could produce a few showers.

Much cooler air arrives by Saturday into Sunday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather