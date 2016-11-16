Forecast: Sunny weather expected in the Pine Belt today.

Happy Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

After a little fog this morning, expect sunny and mild weather today with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A strong cold front is expected to make it's way through the Pine Belt late Friday into early Saturday.

Behind the front temperatures will be much cooler with lows Sunday and Monday possibly in the lower to mid 30s which likely means a good frost.

Stay tuned!

