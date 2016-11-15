Forecast: Tiny chance for a shower today.

Happy Tuesday, Pine Belt.

We may see a shower today with highs in the mid 70s. Will we hear a rumble of thunder? Maybe.

Drier weather returns for Wednesday into Friday although a shower can't be ruled out Friday.

Much cooler air arrives By Saturday and lasts into early next week.

Could we see our first good frost Sunday morning? Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather