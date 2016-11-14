Pedestrian struck on Highway 84 in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pedestrian struck on Highway 84 in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 84 West in Laurel Monday night.

According to The Laurel Police Department, an unidentified person riding a bicycle was struck near the Laurel City limits after attempting to cross westbound traffic to go into the Exxon parking lot. 

The cyclist was sent to South Central Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to LPD.

Laurel Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 601-399-4440.

