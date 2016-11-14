Forecast : Don't expect much rain this week.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt.

This week looks rather dry and mild with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

There us a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday but it would be brief and not amount to much.

As we head into the weekend another strong cold front may produce a shower early Saturday but that quickly goes away followed bu much cooler weather Suunday.

