Operation Zion hosts Veterans Day program

Operation Zion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Zion Chapel AME Church, along with retired veterans and community leaders gathered today at Zion Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church to honor veterans and raise money for local seniors.

The ceremony included music, the presentation of colors and words from guest speaker Shelia Varnado. In honor of local military veterans, the donations will support the African American Museum JROTC Scholarship Campaign for graduating high school seniors.

