Laurel educator researches World War II hero in Mediterranean

Laurel educator researches World War II hero in Mediterranean

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Raymond Booker spends most of his time working as a Library Media Specialist at Laurel High School, but last year, he got the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I was given an opportunity to apply for a program which involves studying in the Mediterranean on some of our fallen soldiers,” Bookter said. 

He chose to do his research on Captain Bernard Yolles of Winona, Mississippi.

“For me, it was first going to Winona to the 'Winona Times' and going through their newspapers,” Booker added.

This is where he learned about Captain Yolles’ childhood.

After leaving Winona, his research led him to the Mediterranean.

“We would go to Florence, we would also go to France, Niece France and our studies would end in Belgium,” Booker said.

During his stint there, Booker learned a lot about Captain Yolles’ service in World War II.

The most poignant moment occurred when he delivered a eulogy at his grave site at the Florence American Cemetery.

Booker said he has proud to have his work published for teachers across the country.

