First graders from Oak Grove Primary and Longleaf Elementary are getting in the Christmas spirit early this year, as they helped to "Deck the Halls" at Ashley Homestore in Hattiesburg.

Students helped decorate several Christmas Trees around the store with ornaments that they made at school.

They also brought canned foods & non-perishables to place under the tree that they decorated.

