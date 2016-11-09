Mississippi House races head to runoff

Two special elections to fill Mississippi House of Representative seats are headed to a Nov. 29 runoff election.

Donnie Scoggin and Ron Swindall are moving to a runoff for Jones County's House District 89 seat, previously held by Rep. Bobby Shows, after receiving 47 and 31 percent of votes, respectively. The third candidate in that race, Travis Haynes, received 21 percent of votes.

Mississippi House District 106, which includes portions of Lamar and Pearl River counties, is also heading to a runoff.

John Corley and Greg Holcomb are advancing to a runoff to fill Rep. Herb Frierson's former seat after receiving 28 and 25 percent of votes, respectively, in a five-person race. Corley and Holcomb were followed by Larry Davis, who received 19 percent of votes, Ben Winston with 16 percent of votes and Daniel Wise with 12 percent of votes.

Mississippi's runoff election day is Nov. 29, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

