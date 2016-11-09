Forecast: Dry weather returns to the Pine Belt.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Skies will become partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 70s.

Mostly clear and rather chilly tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

The rest of the week into the weekend looks dry with mild days and rather chilly nights.

Highs will range around 70 each day and lows in the lower to mid 40s.

