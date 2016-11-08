Forecast: Much needed rain today in the Pine Belt.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt.

Showers are likely today with highs in the upper 60s.

Most rain should end by tonight with lows in the 50s.

Dry and mild weather returns for Wednesday into the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in 40s.

