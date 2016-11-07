Congressman Palazzo re-elected to House of Representatives

Gov. Phil Bryant said that a calm demeanor and extensive work with children, families and the Department of Human Services made Justice Dawn Beam his choice as the newest member of the Mississippi Supreme Court.

With election day less than three weeks away, Mark Gladney, the Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat, has his sights set on incumbent Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo.

The Democratic challenger in the upcoming election for Congress in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District is criticizing the Republican incumbent for some of his votes on veterans issues.

On the eve of the first Congressional debate for District 4, a small protest targeted Congressman Steven Palazzo on Tuesday night. A handful of people gathered outside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, where Palazzo was attending an event.

Congressman Steven Palazzo has responded to accusations by a political rival that he went AWOL from National Guard duties while serving in a unit in Poplarville.

Fourth Congressional District Libertarian Candidate Ric McCluskey again on Monday blasted the military service record of incumbent Republican Congressman Steven Palazzo. But unlike last week, this time McCluskey shared the podium with a retired staff sergeant from the Mississippi National Guard, Rolan Wade.

Mississippi voters re-elected Rep. Steven Palazzo to a fourth term to represent Mississippi's 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Palazzo was first sworn into office January 5, 2011 after ousting 10-term Democratic incumbent Gene Taylor.

"I think it's a great indication that what we're doing, not only in this district, but in Washington D.C., resonates with the good people of South Mississippi," Palazzo said. "We're fighting for conservative principles, pushing conservative solutions, and we're making a difference. We're not afraid to stand up and do the right thing, so I'm very elated. I'm blessed. I just want to thank the people of Mississippi's 4th congressional district - the Pine Belt all the way to the coast - for putting their faith and trust in me to go serve them for another two years."

Palazzo was re-elected in 2012 and held off a challenge from Taylor in 2014, after Taylor switched parties to run against Palazzo in the Republican primary election.

While campaigning against Palazzo, Independent challenger Ric McCluskey claimed Palazzo did not go to required military drills and went AWOL from the National Guard.

Palazzo denied both allegations.

"It's funny, I had drill this past weekend, and I took a good ribbing for that because everybody sees me once a month at a military installation somewhere in the state, usually Camp Shelby," Palazzo said. "So I don't buy into the allegations. I mean, when you're an incumbent, you've got to be able to take the arrows, the axes, whatever they throw at you. But again, you speak the truth. You work hard, and you deliver to the families and the people that you represent, everything else takes care of itself. I think the election results tonight show that my sad opponents and their allegations just didn't hold water."

Palazzo currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee, where he sits on three subcommittees: the Commerce, Justice, Science subcommittee, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, and the Legislative Branch Subcommittee. Palazzo is also chairman of the House National Guard Caucus.

"Going forward, I've been working for the past six years advancing conservative solutions, fighting, whether it's to defend the Second Amendment, religious liberties, make sure our men and women in uniform have everything they need to do their jobs (or) keeping our promises to our veterans," Palazzo said. "We've cut spending four, five consecutive years in a row. Those things are important. That's what the American people want us to do, get out debt under control. But tonight's election presidentially, either we're going to have a Republican that's going to work, you know, that's going to make it a lot easier to make America great again for all Americans or we're going to continue to have somebody that's going to continue to sell policies of the liberal agenda of Barack Obama. I hope that doesn't happen because, you know, I think a lot of people are frustrated. They're aggravated. We're definitely ready to take America on a different course, but it's going to be the right course."

Palazzo spent Tuesday night in the Pine Belt celebrating his win with close family and friends.

"I'm celebrating our victory party with a lot of my friends and family, close friends and family, and of course those I went to Southern Miss with, so it's just a great night," Palazzo said. "(I) thank everybody from south Mississippi for their prayers, their support and thank you for sending me back to fight for you and your family."

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.