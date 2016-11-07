Congressman Palazzo re-elected to House of Representatives

State representative David Baria is asking the Mississippi National Guard to investigate the service record of Congressman Steven Palazzo.More >>
Fourth Congressional District Libertarian Candidate Ric McCluskey again on Monday blasted the military service record of incumbent Republican Congressman Steven Palazzo. But unlike last week, this time McCluskey shared the podium with a retired staff sergeant from the Mississippi National Guard, Rolan Wade.
Congressman Steven Palazzo has responded to accusations by a political rival that he went AWOL from National Guard duties while serving in a unit in Poplarville.
Libertarian Candidate Ric McCluskey dropped one of his biggest accusations about incumbent Representative Steven Palazzo on Thursday night.
The Democratic and Libertarian candidates for the fourth congressional district debated Tuesday, and incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo's absence was obvious.
On the eve of the first Congressional debate for District 4, a small protest targeted Congressman Steven Palazzo on Tuesday night. A handful of people gathered outside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, where Palazzo was attending an event.
The Democratic challenger in the upcoming election for Congress in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District is criticizing the Republican incumbent for some of his votes on veterans issues.
With election day less than three weeks away, Mark Gladney, the Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat, has his sights set on incumbent Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo.
Gov. Phil Bryant said that a calm demeanor and extensive work with children, families and the Department of Human Services made Justice Dawn Beam his choice as the newest member of the Mississippi Supreme Court.
