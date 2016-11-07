How to get up-to-the-minute election results from WDAM

You can access results in the hamburger menu of our app. Click Election Results to follow along. Source: WDAM

Tuesday, May 2 is the municipal primary election.

Make sure you bring photo identification, such as a driver's license, student ID, or military ID when you head to the polls to vote.

To find out where to vote, click here. Simply enter your home address and receive your polling location, its address, and directions. Make sure that your current address is the one listed on your voter registration.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

After the polls close, make sure you follow WDAM-TV on Facebook and Twitter for election coverage.

You can get live election results straight to your phone by downloading the WDAM News app for Apple or Android device. Simply download the app, and in the left hand you will click the hamburger menu, or the three stacked lines.

You will then see a tab called "Live elections results."

Make sure you opt-in to our push alerts to receive breaking notifications when results are in.

Android users can download our app here. Apple users can download our app here.

Desktop viewers can get election results here.

This webpage includes live election results, and all breaking stories surrounding the races. If you want to join the conversation, simply use the hashtag #msvotes and tweet us to discuss election results statewide.

WDAM 7 News will cut into regular programming throughout the night with election results.

Karrie Leggett Brown and Steve Williams will also host a livestream analysis show at 9 p.m. discussing race results.

For comprehensive coverage of the election, tune in to WDAM 7 News Nightbeat at 10 p.m. You can watch the nightbeat on our livestream here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.