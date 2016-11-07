Forecast: Showers are in the forecast!

Good Monday morning , Pine Belt!

Cloudy today with a few showers possible with highs in the 70s.

Election Day looks cloudy with shower possible with highs in the lower 70s.

Mild and dry weather returns for Wednesday into the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

