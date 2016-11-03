Forecast: Cooler weather arrives Friday.

Good morning, Pine Belt.

Partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will be much cooler and breezy with highs in the 70s. Please do not burn anything outdoors!!!!!

The weekend looks sunny and mild with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather