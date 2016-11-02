Forecast: Much cooler weather to arrive by Friday.

Good morning Pine Belt and happy Wednesday!

Partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front will make it's way through late Thursday or early Friday and much cooler weather will move into our area.

Expect very breezy weather on Friday as well so please do not burn anything outdoors.

Highs for Friday into the weekend will be in the 70s and lows in the 40s

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather