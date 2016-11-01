Resident speak on consolidating Jones Co. Courthouses - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Resident speak on consolidating Jones Co. Courthouses

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Jones County Board of Supervisors had the opportunity to hear from voters on the issue of consolidating the courthouses in Laurel and Ellisville.
 

 During a citizen’s forum held at Jones County Junior College Tuesday, most people were opposed to consolidating the two judicial districts, including resident Larry Dykes.


"We're talking about two of the oldest, beautiful historic buildings in the state of Mississippi,” Dykes explained.
 

Residents raised a number of concerns including misinformation that appears to be spreading throughout the community.
 

"I think we should have been given more information on the courthouses so we can make the right decision for the citizens of Jones County,” one resident said.
 

President, Jerome Wyatt tried to clear up all the rumors during the forum.

“The sentiment seems to be, keep both courthouses viable and repair them both,” Wyatt added.
 

He said the people spoke loud and clear and they will take their concerns into consideration.
 

“We heard that and that's what we'll carry back to the rest of our board and we're going to put together a strategy and we'll do what's best for the county,” Wyatt said.

This issue will appear on the ballot Tuesday as a non-binding referendum, which means officials don’t have to support the outcome of the vote.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.






 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-30 23:01:20 GMT
    Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly